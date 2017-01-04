Food Scarcity: Niger Govt. Warns Traders Against Hoarding Food Items

Posted on Jan 4 2017 - 1:32pm by Eyitayo
NIGER Government has warned middlemen in the state against hoarding food items, to avoid artificial food scarcity in the area.

A statement by the Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Jonathan Vatsa, on Wednesday in Minna also said that such act was capable of causing untold hardship to the people

Vatsa appealed to farmers and the people to be wary of such persons and put the interest of people above any over profiteering venture.

Niger state, Governor Babangida Aliyu, Aliyu, Dr. Muazu babangida Aliyu, Niger State Government, Niger State, Minna, 2015 Budget of Niger State, Niger State, Niger state government, Map of Niger State, Mu'azu Babangida Aliyu,Niger State House of Assembly

According to him, the call becomes imperative to avoid a development whereby people suffer while the middlemen rip the farmers of their hard work and hoard foods from the public.

The commissioner, however, warned that government would not condone any unethical behaviour by individuals or groups of persons with the motive to cause unnecessary hardship for the people.

He reminded people hoarding food items that such behaviour would prevent others from enjoying the bumper harvest recorded in the state.

Vatsa, however, commended the people for their support for government policies and programmes aimed at to tackling the present economic recession.

(NAN)

