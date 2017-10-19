Former Minister of State, Saidu Isa, Dies

Oct 19 2017
THE Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of Kwara State University, Malate, Alhaji Saidu Isa, OFR, is dead. 

In a press release by Kwara State University, the Governing Council, Senate and Management of Kwara State University, Malete, announced with a heavy heart but total submission to the will of God, the passing away of  Alhaji Isa, in the early hours of this morning in Ilorin.

Until his death, Alhaji Isa was of absolute piety and total dedication to the vision of KWASU.

Educated at Barewa College, Kaduna, and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Alhaji Saidu Isa, was a core civil servant, who rose to the topmost level in his career as Secretary to the Kwara State Government and Head of Service.

He was Chairman of KWASU Governing Council as well as the Federal College of Education, Abeokuta. He was also a former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The Vice-Chancellor, KWASU, Professor AbdulRasheed Na’Allah, described the late Chairman as an astute civil servant and great educationist.

He calls on all Nigerians to join KWASU in offering prayers to God to forgive his sins and grant him Al-Janat Firdouz.

According to him, as a mark of respect, Kwara State University has declared a seven day mourning of the Chairman.

During this period, all flags are to be flown at half-mast for seven days.

