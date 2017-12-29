Foundation Doles Out N1.2m to 60 Indigent Students in Kwara

THE Adebisi Fabiyi Foundation in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, on Thursday, doled out N1.2 million to 60 indigent students to boost their academic pursuits.

Mr Elisha Fabiyi, the foundation’s Board of Trustees Chairman and insurance expert, said during the donation on Thursday at Omu-Aran, Kwara, that the students, drawn from tertiary institutions, were selected from the three wards in the community.

A breakdown of the donation showed that 20 students got N20,000 each from Aran, Ifaja and Ihahe wards in the town.

Fabiyi said the donation was his contribution toward improving the education sector and boost students’ performance.

He added that education remained the bedrock of any meaningful socio-economic development, noting that the challenges facing the sector were beyond government’s ability.

He said the donation was also to complement parent’s financial burden and to

address poverty, unemployment and restiveness, among youths.

He explained that “this donation is part of our corporate social responsibility toward making education attractive to our teeming youths and reduce the financial burden on parents.”

Mr Bidemi Olawuyi, the Coordinator of the awards, said the foundation always tried

to tackle the needs of masses.

Olawuyi, also the Principal of Omu-Aran High School, said the annual award had gone a long way to encourage more students’ enrollment in various tertiary institutions across the nation.

Chief Dosunmu Adebisj, the Secretary, Irepodun Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) said the foundation since its inception had facilitated

development in the lives of the indigenes and non-indigenes alike.

He called for more support from wealthy individuals and groups toward the sustenance of the foundation’s genuine principles and ideas.

He said “it has been a thing of joy, especially as the town expands in terms of infrastructure and economic development; I pray for the sustenance of this laudable initiative.”

One of the beneficiaries, Babatunde Adewale, thanked the foundation “for its foresight” and promised to reciprocate the gesture by excelling in his academic career.

This year’s award was the foundation’s 18th in the series and some schools in the community also received various cash prizes for coming top in the quiz and essay competitions earlier organised by the foundation.

Omu-Aran High School, Omu-Aran, won the first position in the quiz competition, while Government Secondary School, Omu-Aran and Aperan Comprehensive College won the second and third prizes. (NAN)