Fourteen Women Get Free Fistula Surgery in Kwara

Posted on Dec 19 2017 - 2:15pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
Categorized as
30
Related
sani bello, Niger State Governor, Malam Abubakar Sani Bello

Niger State Sets Up Security Call Centre On Kidnapping

buhari presents 2017 budgets, Buhari, President Muhammadu Buhari, Buhari, Ahmed Abdulfatah, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed AutobiographyGov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Prince Azu Nwandu, INEC Nigeria, Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara APC governor ship primaries,M Buhari, Ibikunle Amosun, General Muhammadu Buhari, APC, GMB, Muhammadu Buhari's profile, Muhammadu Buhari's Assets, Muhammadu Buhari's

President Buhari Heads For Niger Republic Today

Yahaya Bello, Yahaya Bello, Prince Audu, Abubakar Audu, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Prince Abubakar Audu, Former Governor of Kogi State, Kogi State News,, Kogi, Kogi state logo, Kogi State, Kogi State Government, Kogi, Latest Kogi report, Kogi report, #Kogi, Kogi Oil Producing State, Oil Producing State in Nigeria, Capt. idris Wada, Kogi state logo, Kogi State, Kogi State Government, Kogi, Latest Kogi report, Kogi report, #Kogi, Kogi Oil Producing State, Oil Producing State in Nigeria, Capt. idris Wada, Kwara News, Kwara State News, Latest Kwara News, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria, Ilorin

Faleke, PDP Ask Kogi Gov to Resign Over Alleged Double Registration

Yahaya Bello, Prince Audu, Abubakar Audu, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Prince Abubakar Audu, Former Governor of Kogi State, Kogi State News,, Kogi, Kogi state logo, Kogi State, Kogi State Government, Kogi, Latest Kogi report, Kogi report, #Kogi, Kogi Oil Producing State, Oil Producing State in Nigeria, Capt. idris Wada, Kogi state logo, Kogi State, Kogi State Government, Kogi, Latest Kogi report, Kogi report, #Kogi, Kogi Oil Producing State, Oil Producing State in Nigeria, Capt. idris Wada

Double Registration: APDA Commends INEC On Indictment Of Kogi Governor

Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Latest News from Kwara State

OPINION: The Era of Massive Development is Here

FOURTEEN fistula clients have been successful repaired at Sobi Specialist Hospital Ilorin.

The clients were screened and repaired free of charge during the just concluded pooled efforts sponsored by EngenderHealth, implementer of USAID Fistula Care Plus Project.

A fistula surgeon, Dr Shukrah Okesina disclosed these while speaking with newsmen in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

She said the pooled effort was the second in the year, recalling that 28 fistula clients were repaired during the pooled efforts held in August at the hospital.

Kwara-State-map, Kwara State, Latest Kwara news, Kwara News, Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Givernment Area of Kwara State

Dr Okesina who is a Consultant, Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Sobi Specialist Hospital, Ilorin explained that the repairs were done with the support of other fistula surgeons mobilised by EngenderHealth from across the country.

She noted that the hospital recorded over 85% success rate in all the repairs it had so far carried out.

Dr Okesina explained that fistula repairs is a special field which requires expertise in order not to cause scar on vagina tissue needed to close up the hole.

“Routinely, we do repairs on simple cases but when we have complex cases we do schedule them for pooled efforts. During the pooled efforts, with radio announcements, we do receive clients from Kwara, neighbouring Oyo, Osun, Kogi and from Lagos State”.

Dr Okesina advised women not to labour beyond twelve hours before seeking higher medical attention to ensure safe delivery.

She admonished women who have fistula to report for treatment at the designated health facilities to access free medical attention.

Dr Okesina also encouraged doctors to develop interest in fistula repairs and seek proper training with a view to ensuring successful repairs and clear the backlog of fistula cases in the country.

Leave A Response