Frequent Strikes, Threat to Functional Education- KWASU Lecturer

Mr Ibrahim Oseni, Senior Lecturer, Mechanical Engineering Department, Kwara State University (KWASU), has said that the frequent strike in schools is a serious threat to Nigerian educational system.

Oseni said in Ilorin on Saturday, that the constant strike embarked upon in schools was gradually killing the education system

He said that due to the frequent strike, there was no more consistency in the academic calendar. According to him, strike has become a regular practice in Nigerian schools which has crippled the educational system.

“Strike has disrupted many school programmes and has affected students negatively.

“Some schools have turned strike to their holidays and semester breaks which is bad for the system.

“These regular strike result in schools rushing their students beyond their capacity and as well leads to uncovered syllabus.

“Strike has rendered our educational system useless and it baffles me when schools go on lengthy strike. The future of our education is at stake,”Oseni said.

He, therefore, called on government at all levels and stakeholders in the educational sector to ensure that lecturers, teachers and students’ welfare were put into consideration in order to avoid strike.

“Education is the bedrock of a nation and therefore deserves special attention. Avoiding strike will go a long way in taking our education to the next level,” he said.

Source