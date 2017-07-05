FRSC Records 197 Arrests During Eid-el-Fitr Festival in Kwara

THE Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in  Kwara   said on Monday that  it arrested and prosecuted 197 motorists for violating traffic rules  during the last Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Mr Sunday Maku, the FRSC  Sector Commander in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin  that the offenders committed a total of 204  traffic offences across the 16  local councils  in the state.

He said  private and commercial vehicle owners were among the offenders.

“Some of the offences committed by the motorists were dangerous driving, refusal to use seat belts, over loading, expired vehicle particulars and lack of speed limit device in their  vehicles.

“The offenders were tried by  special mobile courts established at various locations in the state.

“The command also  recorded four road crashes during the period, with  one person  dead  while 10 were injured,’’ he said.

Maku further  said that 89 vehicles  were impounded during the period for not being road worthy among  other offences.

NAN

