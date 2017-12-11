Fuel Scarcity: DPR Seals 10 Filling Stations

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), on Friday sealed no fewer than 10 filling stations in Benin for over pricing of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol. Some of the stations sealed include; Foadal along Airport road, Asolyn in Sapele road, Raptor oil along Upper Mission and Saint Taiye Oil and Gas by Lawani Junction in New Benin.

According to the report Daily Independent, the sealed stations were selling the product between N150 and N160 per litre as against the government regulated price of N145 per liter.

The DPR team, led by the Head, Downstream, Benin Zone, Mr Victor Enelama, also ensured that other petrol stations not sealed immediately reverted to the official pump price of N145 per liter.

He promised continuous monitoring to ensure compliance even beyond the yuletide.

Enelama said the operation became necessary because many persons in the state were now “taking what is supposed to be abnormal, to be normal so, we have to correct this.”

“The Federal Government has not increased the pump price of PMS but we discovered that it is being sold above the official pump price in some locations and the DPR through the director requested that we should sanction anyone in such practice.

“This is in total disregard or deviating from the conditions in the license we issued out to them. So we want to ensure that the distribution chain is not altered by any of the stakeholders in the distribution chain.

“We want to ensure that depot price of petroleum products is being maintained because government has not changed the price of petroleum products.