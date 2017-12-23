Fuel Scarcity: Kwara Govt Sets Up Task Force

Posted on Dec 21 2017 - 6:25pm by Independent Kwaran
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
95
Tagged as
Related
fuel scarcity, queue for fuel in Nigeria, petrol scarcity

Fuel Scarcity May Persist Beyond Xmas as Gov Ahmed Inaugurates Committee

Fuel Scarcity, Fuel Scarcity in Nigeria, Fuel Scarcity in Kwara State, Fuel Scarcity in Ilorin, Fuel, Crude Oil, Flunctuating price of Oil in the World Market, Flunctuating Oil Price, Oil Market, OPEC, Kwara NEws, Kwaranews, kwaranews.com, latest Kwara News, Latest news from Kwara State, Ilorin, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria

Fuel Scarcity: “Tell Nigerians The Truth”-NUPENG Chairman

Map of Nasarawa State, Al-Makura, Alhaji Al-Makura of Nassarawa State, Nassarawa State, News from Nassarawa State, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News

Nasarawa : 20 NYSC Members Get Extension of Service For Alleged Misconduct

NSCDC, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps Logo, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Latest News from Kwara State, Kwara State News

NSCDC Seals 2 Filling Stations in Niger For Selling Above Pump Price

Yahaya Bello, Yahaya Bello, Prince Audu, Abubakar Audu, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Prince Abubakar Audu, Former Governor of Kogi State, Kogi State News,, Kogi, Kogi state logo, Kogi State, Kogi State Government, Kogi, Latest Kogi report, Kogi report, #Kogi, Kogi Oil Producing State, Oil Producing State in Nigeria, Capt. idris Wada, Kogi state logo, Kogi State, Kogi State Government, Kogi, Latest Kogi report, Kogi report, #Kogi, Kogi Oil Producing State, Oil Producing State in Nigeria, Capt. idris Wada, Kwara News, Kwara State News, Latest Kwara News, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria, Ilorin

Gov. Bello Presents 2018 Budget of N147.8bn to Kogi Assembly

WORRIED by the impact of fuel scarcity on people of Kwara State, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed has approved the constitution of a task force on the control and sale of premium motor spirit (PMS) in the State.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Isiaka Gold, who made this known in a statement on Thursday, said that the fuel crisis had reached a disturbing dimension as only a negligible number of filling stations in the State now have and sell the product.

Alhaji Gold noted that in order to arrest the situation and to prevent further hardship on the people, it became expedient State government set up a task force to monitor the unwholesome activities of hoarders and black marketers that have aggravated the problem.   

According to the statement, the task force is to among other functions, identify all bottlenecks to the free flow/supply of PMS and other petroleum products and find immediate solutions to them.

It will also detect all petrol stations, marketers and their agents who have become a cog in the free flow of petrol and bring them to book, and ensure that all products being hoarded are dispensed to the public with immediate effect.  

The statement said that the taskforce will liaise with the NNPC Depot at Oke-Oyi for joint patrol towards breaking the syndicate involved in petroleum products hoarding and bring the culprits to book.

Additionally, the task force will put all machinery in motion to ensure immediate uninterrupted supply of petrol and allied products across the State to ensure a smooth Christmas and New Year celebrations.

According to the statement, the State Commissioner for Commerce and Cooperatives, Alhaja Funmilayo Isiaka Oniwa is to chair the task force, while the Director Special Services, Alhaji S.B Mohammed will serve as Secretary.  

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security; Alhaji Amusa Bello, Special Adviser, Emergency; Alhaji Musa Abdullahi, Senior Special Assistant, Security Intelligence, Alhaji Abdulsalami Bolakale and Chairman of the State’s Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Okanlawon Olanrewaju are members of the task force.

Other members are State Chairmen of Petroleum Tankers Drivers and representatives of the State Commissioner of Police, Director of State Security Service and Representative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Leave A Response