Fuel Scarcity May Persist Beyond Xmas as Gov Ahmed Inaugurates Committee

Posted on Dec 22 2017
DESPITE claims by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC, that it has increased supply of premium motor spirit, PMS, also known as petrol, to Lagos and Abuja to 470 truckloads, scarcity of the product has persisted, fueling fears it might mar Christmas, which is four days away.

In Lagos, long queues were seen in some filling stations at Amukoko, Ajegunle, Kirikiri, which led to the traffic jams experienced on those areas.

At Amukoko, Total filling station was dispensing product to motorists, while other stations were shut.

A motorist who gave his name as Babagana Ibrahim, told Vanguard he bought a litre of petrol at N250. Consequently, fares have gone up by about 100 per cent.

Ojodu-Berger to Ikeja, which used to be N100 now attracts a fare of N200, while Ojota to Ojuelegba has gone up to N400 from N200.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State Governor, yesterday, established a committee to arrest the situation and to prevent further hardship on the people.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Isiaka Gold, who made this known in a statement on Thursday, said that the fuel crisis had reached a disturbing dimension as only a negligible number of filling stations in the State now have and sell the product.  

According to the statement, the task force is to among other functions, identify all bottlenecks to the free flow/supply of PMS and other petroleum products and find immediate solutions to them.

It will also detect all petrol stations, marketers and their agents who have become a cog in the free flow of petrol and bring them to book, and ensure that all products being hoarded are dispensed to the public with immediate effect.  

The statement said that the taskforce will liaise with the NNPC Depot at Oke-Oyi for joint patrol towards breaking the syndicate involved in petroleum products hoarding and bring the culprits to book.

