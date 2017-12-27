Fuel Scarcity Persists in Kwara

THE ongoing long queues at filling stations that persisted nationwide has continued unabated in Ilorin metropolis, the Kwara State capital and some other parts of the state including Offa, Ajase Ipo, Omu Aran, Omupo and Idofian, despite the reduction in some other parts of the country.

It would be recalled that long days of fuel scarcity in the country had precipitated into long vehicular queues in virtually all filling stations who had the product (PMS).

It was reliably gathered that the scarcity still persisted in most parts of the state, as many filling stations owned by major and independent oil marketers were closed for business.

It was gathered on Tuesday afternoon that queues resurfaced at some few filling stations owned by the independent marketers in the Ilorin metropolis, particularly, when petroleum trucks arrived the filling stations.

Motorists and other fuel users had continued to find it difficult to buy fuel in Ilorin as fuel scarcity in the town worsened.

The scarcity had also affected socioeconomic life in the town as transport fare was increased by commercial transport operators while prices of some commodities soared.