Geri-Alimi Underpass: KWSG Pays N30m Compensation to Property Owners

THE Kwara State government has commenced payment of compensation to land and property owners in the right of way of the construction of the diamond underpass at Geri-Alimi in Ilorin, the State capital.

The compensation to owners of residential buildings, shops and lands is to the tune of thirty million naira.

Presenting cheques to the beneficiaries on Friday, the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Aro Yahaya noted that the compensation was determined by property valuers based on the value of the property.

He noted that although some structures along the axis are illegal, government will still compensate the affected individuals.

According to him, the gesture indicates that “our word is our bond” as the state government has fulfilled the promise made when it flagged off the underpass.

The commissioner called on the community to cooperate with the contractor to ensure smooth completion of the project.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke to newsmen, commended the State government for the prompt payment of compensation to them.

They noted that the project would boost social and economic activities in the area.