Golf: Odegha Wins Kwara @ 50 Championship

THE Minna Cantonment Golf Club assistant professional Sunday Odegha has won the professional’s prize at the Kwara at 50 Golf Championship presently taking place at Ilorin Golf Club.

Odegha closed his final round on Friday with an impressive 68, four under par to extend his lead by four shots over the field of 46 players that made the last two rounds.

“This event is a very tough one going by the number of big names that showed up here, I believe it was my focus that kept me going. I am glad that I have won.” He said.

Sunday Olapade of MicCom Golf Club returned the round of the day with his 66, six under to pick the second place leaving former number, Mike Ubi to grapple with the third place.

The event has a total purse of $25, 000 USD as total prize for the professional who were 138 in number when the game started on Tuesday July 11.

The amateur round gets underway on Saturday with Host Governor, Abdufattah Ahmed his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalong, and the newly elected President of the Nigeria Golf Federation, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola being key participants in the field that has been estimated feature over 200 players.