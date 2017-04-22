Gov Ahmed Appoints Two New Special Assistants

Posted on Apr 21 2017 - 3:04pm by Hameed
« PREVIOUS
|
Categorized as
81
Related
Enugu Herdsmen attack, Herdsmen Attack, ,Magistrate N. A. Ndakene Cattle, Cattle rearers, Cattle ranch in Nigeria, Cows, Magistrates in Kwara State

Kwara LG Council to Register Herdsman

kwara State House of Assembly, KWHA Screening of commissioners, Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon-Razak-Atunwa, Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly,KWHA Screening, Ali Ahmad, ali ahmad, Hon Ali Ahmad, Dr. Ali Ahmad, Member of the house of Representatives Dr. Ali Ahmad

Lawmakers’ Offices in Kwara Suffers From Rainstorm

N-power, Map of Nigeria, Nigeria Flag, flag of Nigeria, Fereral republic of Nigeria flag, colour of Nigeria flag is Green and white

Beneficiaries of N-Power in Kwara Protest Over Non-Payment of Allowance

Overland Plane crashes in Ilorin, Overland planes, pictures of Overland Plane that crashed in Ilorin, airplane crashes in Nigeria, pictures of Overland Airplanes

Overland Airways Resumes Abuja Flights Schedule

Prof Abdulganiyu Ambali,University of Ilorin, PROFESSOR Abdulganiyu Ambali,unilorin VC, VC ofuniversity of ilorin

UNILORIN to Mass Produce Automobile Speed Limiting Device

KWARA State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has approved the appointment of Mallam Saheed Muhammad as Special Assistant, Islamic Affairs and Reverend Cornelius Fawenu as Special Assistant, Christian Affairs.

News of their appointment was contained in a statement issued on Friday in Ilorin by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Isiaka Gold. He said the appointments were driven by Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed’s quest to strengthen religious harmony and governance in the State

Alhaji Gold congratulated the new appointees and urged them to approach their assignment with the diligence and dedication that recommended their appointment.

 

Leave A Response