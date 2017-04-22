Gov Ahmed Appoints Two New Special Assistants

KWARA State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has approved the appointment of Mallam Saheed Muhammad as Special Assistant, Islamic Affairs and Reverend Cornelius Fawenu as Special Assistant, Christian Affairs.

News of their appointment was contained in a statement issued on Friday in Ilorin by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Isiaka Gold. He said the appointments were driven by Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed’s quest to strengthen religious harmony and governance in the State

Alhaji Gold congratulated the new appointees and urged them to approach their assignment with the diligence and dedication that recommended their appointment.