Gov. Ahmed Calls For Prayers as Christians Celebrate Christmas

THE Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed has congratulated Christians in the state on the occasion of 2017 Christmas and urged Nigerians to pray for the country for a more speedy and sustainable economic recovery.

In a Christmas message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba, the Governor said while this occasion calls for sober reflection on individual contribution towards growth and development of the nation, Christians should also use the period to pray for the nation’s leadership for divine direction and guidance.

According to the governor, “the task of a nation’s growth and development is an arduous and daunting one that requires divine guidance”. He urged Nigerians to pray for peace and harmony in the country.

Dr Ahmed enjoined Christians to imbibe the lessons of Christmas by dedicating their lives to the services of humanity and the nation, and strive for religious harmony at all times by sharing love and comfort.

The governor pledged to rededicate himself to implementing programmes that give relief to the people, stressing that all on-going projects in the state would be completed.