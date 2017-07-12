Gov Ahmed Calls For Review of Mining Regulation

Posted on Jul 10 2017 - 12:53pm by Eyitayo
KWARA State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed has called on the Federal Government to renew the regulatory process on mining in order to ensure increased participation of states in the country.
Speaking during a courtesy call on him by the executive members of the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society, led by its President, Professor Silas Sunday Dada at Government House, Ilorin, the Governor said the review would unblock the huge potentials in the sector.
Dr Ahmed who observed that there are huge potentials in the sector advocated measures to improve the present way in which the mining business is carried out.

According to him, “If the sector is truly structured in a way and manner that favours sub-national, it will increase revenue accruable to states.”
Governor Ahmed said the state government is keen on developing the mining sector with a view to unlocking its potentials and create jobs opportunities for unemployed youths.
Earlier, the President of the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society, Prof. Silas Sunday Dada had in his remarks praised the governor for his efforts in developing mining sector in the state.
He expressed gratitude to the governor for his support to the association, saying that they were in the state for the society’s general meeting.

