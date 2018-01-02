Gov Ahmed Condemns Attack on Worshipers on New year Eve

THE Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed has condemned the midnight attack on worshippers on the eve of the new year along Ibrahim Taiwo road in Ilorin.

Gov Ahmed in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahaab Oba described the dastardly attack as criminal, satanic and alien to the state.

Governor Ahmed, who commended those who made efforts to protect some of the victims regardless of their religious inclination, called on security agencies to immediately launch investigation into the incident and unravel the perpetrators of the unholy act with a view to bringing the culprits to book.

According to the governor, “peace is sine qua non for the development of any society and the government will not tolerate any act capable of breaching peace, unity and tranquility of the state”.

The governor called on the people of the state to imbibe spirit of tolerance and harmonious relationship for sustainance of growth and economic development in the state.

Governor Ahmed also called on parents and guardians to monitor their wards with a view to curtailing their likely excesses.