Gov Ahmed Condemns Attack on Worshipers on New year Eve

Posted on Jan 1 2018 - 9:25am by Independent Kwaran
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
40
Tagged as
Related
PDP logo, Peoples' Democratic Party

Ahead 2019 Elections, Kwara PDP Gets Sponsor From U.S.

ijakadi festival, Olofaa, Oba Muftau Gbadamosi Oloyede Okikiola Esuwoye II,Olofa of Offa, Offa Local Government Council, Olofa of Offa, Offa Local Government Council

Ijakadi Festival to be Included in National Calendar

buhari presents 2017 budgets, Buhari, President Muhammadu Buhari, Buhari, Ahmed Abdulfatah, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed AutobiographyGov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Prince Azu Nwandu, INEC Nigeria, Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara APC governor ship primaries,M Buhari, Ibikunle Amosun, General Muhammadu Buhari, APC, GMB, Muhammadu Buhari's profile, Muhammadu Buhari's Assets, Muhammadu Buhari's

Full Text of President Buhari’s New Year Speech

violence, violent, Violence, Violence among Youths in Nigeria, Election Violence, 2015 General Election

Youths Attack Worshipers on New Year Eve

CP, Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Police, The Nigeria Police Force, The Police Force in Nigeria, The Nigeria Police, Kwara News, Kwara State News, Latest Kwara News

Kwara CP Seeks Partnership With Traditional Rulers Over Security

THE Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed has condemned the midnight attack on worshippers on the eve of the new year along Ibrahim Taiwo road in Ilorin.

Gov Ahmed in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahaab Oba described the dastardly attack as criminal, satanic and alien to the state.

Governor Ahmed, who commended those who made efforts to protect some of the victims regardless of their religious inclination, called on security agencies to immediately launch investigation into the incident and unravel the perpetrators of the unholy act with a view to bringing the culprits to book.

According to the governor, “peace is sine qua non for the development of any society and the government will not tolerate any act capable of breaching peace, unity and tranquility of the state”.

The governor called on the people of the state to imbibe spirit of tolerance and harmonious relationship for sustainance of growth and economic development in the state.

Governor Ahmed also called on parents and guardians to monitor their wards with a view to curtailing their likely excesses.

Leave A Response