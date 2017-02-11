Gov. Ahmed Directs Commission to Regularise Appointment of Staff Recruited Illegally

GOV. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara, has directed the state Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) to regularise the appointment of some teaching and non-teaching staff who were illegally recruited in 2014.

The governor also directed that the employment of 63 teachers, whose appointment was approved but not regularized to be normalised.

The directive is contained in a statement issued by Dr Muyideen Akorede, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Communication and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ilorin.

The statement said that while Ahmed frowned at illegal employment and approved sanctions for erring officials, he was, however, reluctant to throw the affected staff into the unemployment market at this critical period of economic hardship.

The statement added that with the directive, TESCOM was expected to conduct relevant processes to normalise the employment of the affected staff.

“With regard to teaching staff, emphasis will be on those with qualifications in Mathematics, English Language and science subjects.

“The processes should include verification of their certificates and other due processes that must be followed in the recruitment of staff into TESCOM,” the statement added.

The statement said that the employment of the affected personnels will be regularised on satisfactory confirmation of their suitability and eligibility for employment into the commission.

NAN recalls that in 2014, the governor gave approval to TESCOM to employ 449 staff for Mathematics, English Language and core Science disciplines to cater for the shortfall of teachers in those subjects.

However, the administrative panel of inquiry set up by the government reported that the commission illegally recruited more than 900 staff in defiance to the governor’s approval.

NAN