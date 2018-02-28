‘Gov Ahmed is Transforming State-Owned Media’

Dr. Muyideen Akorede is the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Kwara State on Media and Communication. In this interview, he explains the rationale behind the repositioning of the media houses, the key development thus far, and what Kwarans should expect of the project. He spoke with The Herald’s YOMI ADEBOYE

Reasons for repositioning…

Since Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed came into office he has always recognised and emphasised the importance of prompt, reliable and accurate communication to successful governance.

He signalled that within two months of coming into office, His Excellency started looking at how best to run state media. He really problematized the idea that can you run state media as a profitable organisation? Or are you going to make them just propaganda organs and forget about the efficiency option?

Subsequently, he went about trying to find the best philosophy of running these media houses with some interventions during the last administration.

When he came to this administration, he wanted to supervise it directly himself, that is why he brought it under his office.

In terms of where we are now, from the historical analysis, the first thing the governor asked us to do was do the physical rehabilitation of the premises of the first two – Radio Kwara and Kwara State Television (KWTV) – and that was done. In terms of repositioning, that of Kwara Television is about 85 to 90 per cent completed, just a couple of rough edges that need to be smoothened. With regard to the physical premises of Kwara State Television, anybody going there these days will not recognise the place again as its been transform. Also, there was an issue with office accommodation for the staff in the News and Programmes departments. They were in cramped accommodation. His Excellency also approved an extension for Kwara State Television premises.

In terms of physical rehabilitation, that of Kwara TV has been completed, it is done.

So basically, and to answer your question, we have finished with Kwara State Television.

KWTV is ready to go now on a digital platform. Every equipment there is first class equipment. In terms of Radio Kwara, what we then did was to first of all look at Midland FM, which is the more profitable of the two state-owned radio stations in Kwara.

Midland FM is responsible for about 75 to 80 per cent of the revenue that comes into the Kwara State Broadcasting Corporation. So a decision was taken that we should first of all fix Midland FM in terms of the repositioning and that is what we have done.

So when you go to Midland FM now you have one of the best studio equipment in the whole of this State. Next is the purchase of digital transmitter for the station as well as the renovation of the physical premises. Once we finish this phase we then go to Radio Kwara and then we would go to The Herald but that in a nutshell is where we are with this project. And the governor is committed to bequeathing ultramodern and highly functional media houses to Kwarans and that is what he has been doing.

The journey so far…

To give you an illustration of what we have done let me explain that in modern broadcasting these days people don’t look at big equipment anymore.

I will give you an instance, if you look at the Flyaway Kit that AIT uses, it can fit into a backpack. Previously, you would need an OB (Outside Broadcast) Van. Today you don’t need an OB Van again to do outside broadcasting. All you need is subscription to a satellite service, you connect to it and you are good to go. So AIT goes to an event with just a backpack. Modern broadcasting does not require big equipment anymore. Modern digital equipment doesn’t have to be like buildings anymore, they are now more miniature and the size doesn’t affect their performance.

With KWTV what the governor said we should do is to future-proof the equipment; buy equipment that can be used today but also will be functional tomorrow, not one you will need to change.

The original plan was to buy them a 10KW transmitter, but the Director General of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Mallam Kawu Modibo, visited the governor around the time he approved this whole project and said to him that a new transmitter does not fit into the ecosystem of digital world we are going to enter. The governor then said, in that case, shelve the plan to buy a transmitter and then he now approved for us to use that money to buy a microwave link between KWTV and Ganmo where the transmitters of the digital broadcasters are. Then we now went to actual equipment for the studios. For example,a we bought them three Studio Cameras and then two Field Cameras. Then we bought them a Digital Switcher, an Audio Mixer, Lights, Talkback systems, ENG lights, Blackmagic, teleprompters and other top of the range equipment.

You previously in broadcasting people would switch on lights manually, what we got was not just lights but also a controller for their lights. So when you get in to their master control room, you don’t need somebody to be going to the floor, you can switch on the lights, switch them off, dim them as appropriate.

We now did also for them a Chroma set, the same type that you would see in TVC if you were to go there. What they do is just sit there and you just electronically insert new background behind them.

We are also going to get them a tricaster which is the same kind of software that even a Channels is using for their stations. Then we had field lights, in fact the first time the approval came and the suppliers said they were going to buy these equipment, shortly after then MSNBC Africa came to interview the governor and they had the same kind of lights that we had ordered. So it was an opportunity to look at what we’ve ordered and see that this is what a world standard TV station is using as well.

You find that the News department has now a new set of lights, the Programmes department has that as well apart from what have in the studio. And then we have Boom Microphones and other such equipment.

So what you have in KWTV now is cutting edge modern equipment that would stand shoulder to shoulder with any other station in North Central and it is because the governor has vision for that station that goes beyond his administration. He wants cutting edge equipment for that station and that’s what we have provided for KWTV.

So, after doing that, the governor is saying once we finish all these things, we would then now deal with the human component – training. But even before that we had to bring Toyin Alao who used to be one of them at that station, who then graduated to go to Channels and became a news anchor on their prime time news, to come back and train them in presentation skills.

We also brought somebody to train the camera men on the digital cameras that they have now. As we go forward there will be more training.

What is left for KWTV now is for us to buy them additional contents because content is very important. If you have the best equipment in the world and content is not good, you are wasting your time. Then a new editing equipment. Right now they have one modern black magic editing equipment, we need to get a second one so that when they start going 24 hours there would be enough editing facility for them. That is that for television.

If you go to radio, what we did was to buy Clyde Digital Live Studio equipment for which money was released last September and it was installed this year and it started working in the last four to six weeks. We have repaired their newsroom and their marketing department at the Apata Yakuba unit. The next level now is for us to buy them a new digital transmitter.

We would then move to Radio Kwara AM, buy them a new live studio and a recording studio, the same live studio that Midland FM is using.

Radio Kwara has very solid transmitters, two of them. So the governor is saying that you don’t need to buy them a new transmitter but just repair the ones they have. That’s what we are going to do, repair the transmitters of Radio Kwara AM.

Let me address the perception that some people had before. For now, the radio stations have three cost centres, Apata Yakuba, Broadcasting House in GRA, and Budo Efo. You have generators in the three places consuming a lot of Diesel per day.

So the governor said why don’t you look at the cost efficient approach and look at what the industry trend is? So we considered migrating the AM to FM but for broadcast regulations and the issue with getting a license, we had to suspend that process for now.

This is to address the perception that the government want to shut down the AM. The AM station is the only station we have that can take government information all the way to our people in Kwara North so the government cannot shut that down. All we could have done was to migrate them to another platform and then use repeater stations to make sure that they get all the way to Kaiama, Baruten and the entire Kwara North. Radio Kwara transmitter will be remedied and the challenges they have with vehicles and all that will all be addressed. In all of these, the key word for the governor is that I want to bequeath a state of the art media to the people of Kwara State and that these media houses should be future-proofed, that’s what we are doing.

Government’s plans for The Herald…

Let me explain that one of the reasons we started with KWTV was because it was the most troubled of the three state-owned media that we have. Anybody that went to KWTV that time would always come and say how can you have a state station in this condition. So the governor said why don’t you start with KWTV which is the most troubled and then go to Radio which is doing fine despite its problems, and then you proceed to Radio and Herald. And that is what we are doing. If we had started with all the three at once, you wouldn’t be able to point to what you have done in the last two years because everything will be ongoing.

So the governor said let us focus on one, as a project management approach, finish one and then go to the other. And that’s what we are doing. Now, The Herald is an iconic institution. It is an institution dear to the governor’s heart because it is symbol of Kwara State just like Radio Kwara and KWTV are. He said the newspaper genre is threatened by technology, so as a way to future-proof it let us make sure The Herald has a strong digital presence and also when he came to the place he was not happy with the condition in which you people are working and he said let’s remedy the physical environment. And that is the next phase we are going to do.

In fact, the option was to put up a new building for The Herald to make sure that you move from the current place. But due to current challenges the funds may not come on time and the governor is saying your people are working in a situation that is not suitable, let’s quickly do something for them even if we will eventually get money for a new building.

What we have done is turn The Herald into a regional newspaper. The governor said you can’t say you want to compete with the big newspapers, why don’t you find a niche for yourself and we said fine let’s do a regional newspaper. We took it to him and the governor said fantastic, good idea, go ahead.

And that is what you have seen in the content of The Herald. The front page of The Herald now would appeal to anybody living in the North Central and the South West areas of the country because you do stories that concern them, of interest to them.

What we would then do is to replicate that on the website and also on social media. We have also opened offices in neighbouring states including Oyo, Niger, Kogi, Abuja, and we have also secured office in Lagos to ensure we improve coverage in those areas and reinforce the regional focus.

Now as part of that effort towards making The Herald future-proof, we are looking at buying computer to plate system so that you can also commercialise to make The Herald more sustainable.

So the governor is fully committed to completely remodelling our state-owned media houses. And you will find out that we are probably one of the few states that are doing this.

I tell people only a committed second term governor such as Governor Ahmed would have time for state media houses otherwise he would focus on doing legacy projects alone but now he is also focused on repositioning the media houses.

It was out of that interest that he said I want to have direct control of this process. That is why it has been brought under his office and once we finish this repositioning the media houses would be handed back to the Ministry of Information. So that’s where we are with The Herald. People should not lose sleep. The Herald and Radio Kwara are not going down. Not under this government.

What Kwarans should expect…

At the end of the processes, what you should look forward to seeing are very ultramodern, professionally run, profitable and sustainable media houses that are in tune with the needs of their local environment while also keeping in touch with what is happening in the regional area. That’s in terms of the content because no matter what equipment you put on ground if you don’t provide the appropriate content no one will listen to you. That’s why for example with The Herald, you are going to see more local content, community reporting. Some people used to see The Herald as a government organ. Although that’s how it was set up, we need to move it away to the point where it becomes a more credible newspaper in terms of community and regional reporting and other content.

You will see a Radio Kwara that is more grassroots oriented that will also cover a lot of what happens in the rural areas and in our communities.

Midland FM is already more contemporary and youth-oriented, because, if you don’t do that, you will be wasting resources. If two stations are targeting the same audience, you are wasting government resources.

But if from the strategic communication perspective one is targeting a set of people and another one is going after the youth demographics, then you are covering all your base because the youth comprise the largest component of the state. That’s what people should expect eventually. Kwara Television has a tradition of family entertainment and we are going to make it more family-oriented and then give our communities a greater sense of belonging in Kwara State by featuring programming from every part of Kwara State including on Radio Kwara as well. Ditto for Radio Kwara it is now on the web, there is a website for Radio Kwara; radiokwara.com is fully active. You can also stream it online, which means our brothers and sisters from all over the world can listen to Midland FM and find out what’s happening in the country.

Finally,

The repositioning exercise is one of the very few non-infrastructure projects under IF-K. And IF-K releases funds as everybody knows every three months. But the governor said I want to finish this project on time and he said the IF-K people should go and look for the funds then finish this project on time.

That shows commitment, that shows satisfaction with what we have done so far; that shows a willingness to bring the project to conclusion. The original plan is for this project to finish in June in terms of the funding but it’s looking like we can actually finish this project before that time.