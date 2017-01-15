Gov. Ahmed Lauds IEDPU Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme

KWARA State governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has commended leadership of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) for organizing an entrepreneurship training programme for youths across the Emirate.

The governor gave the commendation during a meeting with the National President of IEDPU, Alhaji Abdulhamid Adi in his office on Wednesday.

He lauded the union’s effort in empowering 275 youths with entrepreneurship skills in partnership with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

Governor Ahmed , therefore, directed that the participants be grouped into cooperative societies and given access to micro-credit funding under the State’s Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) Intervention Scheme.

Speaking earlier, the IEDPU President, Alhaji Abdulhamid Adi explained that the entrepreneurship training programme was targeted at empowering youths with various vocational skills that will enable them generate wealth and become employers of labour.

He further disclosed that the beneficiaries of the programme were drawn from Ilorin West, Ilorin South, Ilorin East, Moro and Asa local government areas of the State.

According to an IEDPU publication on the scheme, participants acquired skills in different vocational areas such as hard and soft landscaping, fashion design, poultry, bead making, fish farming, ICT, hair dressing, event and decoration, catering services, among others.