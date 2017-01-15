Gov. Ahmed Lauds IEDPU Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme

Posted on Jan 13 2017 - 11:32am by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
257
Related
Kwara-State-map, Kwara State, Latest Kwara news, Kwara News, Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Givernment Area of Kwara State

Kwara CCT Beneficiaries Commend President Buhari

buhari presents 2017 budgets, Buhari, President Muhammadu Buhari, Buhari, Ahmed Abdulfatah, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed AutobiographyGov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Prince Azu Nwandu, INEC Nigeria, Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara APC governor ship primaries,M Buhari, Ibikunle Amosun, General Muhammadu Buhari, APC, GMB, Muhammadu Buhari's profile, Muhammadu Buhari's Assets, Muhammadu Buhari's

Buhari Approves Management For River Basin Authorities

Nigeria Police Force, Police Force, Nigeria

NAMA Workers Protest Alleged Police Brutalization of Colleague in Ilorin

Kogi state logo, Kogi State, Kogi State Government, Kogi, Latest Kogi report, Kogi report, #Kogi, Kogi Oil Producing State, Oil Producing State in Nigeria, Capt. idris Wada

No Disagreement in Nominating New Obaro of Kabba – High Chief

Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Kwara CAN, Kwara State Government, Kwara State, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria, Ilorin

Ilorin CAN Applauds FRC’s Scribe Sack, Dissolution of Board

KWARA State governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has commended leadership of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) for organizing an entrepreneurship training programme for youths across the Emirate.

The governor gave the commendation during a meeting with the National President of IEDPU, Alhaji Abdulhamid Adi in his office on Wednesday.

He lauded the union’s effort in empowering 275 youths with entrepreneurship skills in partnership with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union, IEDPU Profiles, IEDPU pictures, Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union Pictures

Governor Ahmed , therefore, directed that the participants be grouped into cooperative societies and given access to micro-credit funding under the State’s Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) Intervention Scheme.

Speaking earlier, the IEDPU President, Alhaji Abdulhamid Adi explained that the entrepreneurship training programme was targeted at empowering youths with various vocational skills that will enable them generate wealth and become employers of labour.

He further disclosed that the beneficiaries of the programme were drawn from Ilorin West, Ilorin South, Ilorin East, Moro and Asa local government areas of the State.

According to an IEDPU publication on the scheme, participants acquired skills in different vocational areas such as hard and soft landscaping, fashion design, poultry, bead making, fish farming, ICT, hair dressing, event and decoration, catering services, among others.

Leave A Response