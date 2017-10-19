Gov Ahmed Mourns Late Saidu Isa

THE Kwara state Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed, has described the death of a Former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and one time Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Saidu Isa as a big loss to the state and the country as a whole.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abdulwahab Oba, the governor said the deceased made outstanding contributions and selfless services to humanity and his fatherland.

“My heart goes out to the families, friends and well wishers of the former ambassador and Pro Chancellor of Kwara State University, Malete. Indeed, this death is shocking”, Governor Ahmed said.

According to the governor, the deceased was a community leader and technocrat par excellence whose wealth of experience would be missed by all.

The governor prayed Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, grant him Aljanatul firdaus and give his families solace and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Alhaji Saidu Isa died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 71.

Until his death, Alhaji Saidu Isa was the Chairman Governing Council, Kwara State University, Malete, and occupies the same position at the Federal College of Education Osi-Ile, Abeokuta in Ogun State.

Due to his contributions to the people of Lafiagi, he was conferred with the title of Walin Lafiagi by his Royal Highness, Alhaji Sa’adu Kawu Haliru.