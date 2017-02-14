Gov Ahmed Okays Construction of Quranic Memorisation Centre in Kwara

KWARA State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, has approved the construction of a befitting building to serve as the Centre for Quranic Memorisation in the state.

He also lamented that only Kwara State is yet to have a Quranic Memorisation in the entire nation especially in the Northern region expressing hope that the construction will further improve on the core values and traditions of the people of the state which is the teachings of Al- Quran.

This, he said will further strengthen the enhancement of the teaching and learning of Arabic language under the close supervision of the Kwara State Arabic Education Board under the leadership of its Chairman, Dr. Abdul Kadir Salman.

The Governor stated this at the close of the 31st National Quranic Memorization Competition held in Ilorin the Kwara State capital at the weekend stressing that “The use of religion to perpetuate acts of violence is rather unfortunate given the emphasis placed on peace and justice by both religions.”

It would be recalled that no fewer than 32 states of the federation including the FCT participated in the competition which witnessed the emergence of Aishat Musa Gale of Bauchi State in the female category while Ustaz Faisal from Zamfara in the male category as the overall winners respectively.

According to Governor Ahmed, “It is the responsibility of all Nigerians to resist, through peaceful means, those who are bent on misrepresenting religion and fomenting conflict in its name.

As a government focused on sustaining peaceful co-existence, we will continue to ensure peace and harmonious relations based on the principles of justice, fairness and equity.

“The Governor said he remains committed to equitable distribution of infrastructure, socio-economic programmes adding that no community in the state will be excluded from the benefits of prosperity on account of their religious or political inclinations.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of KWARA 2017, Jutsice Idris Haroon (rtd) commended Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed for accepting the hosting right for the competition and expressed delight over the conducts of the contingents across the country which eventually led to the successful completion of exercise.

Justice Haroon however lauded the pivotal roles played by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Isiaka Gold and the Chairman of the Kwara Arabic Education Board, Dr. AbulKadir Salman which gave Kwara State the opportunity of hosting the 31st National Quranic Recitation Competition through the Centre for Islamic Studies, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.