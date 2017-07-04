Gov Ahmed Receives New CP, Drums Support For Community Policing

KWARA State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed has said community policing is an effective and efficient means of tackling various security challenges in the country.

He made this known while receiving the new Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Lawan Ado at Government House, Ilorin.

According to him, community policing was a feasible option in the existing battle against insurgence, kidnaping and other forms of security threats to the country’s corporate existence.

Ahmed, therefore, charged the police to strengthen existing police public relationship with communities in order to resolve issues militating against peaceful coexistence between various groups.

The governor commended the former Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr Olusola Amore (rtd), for the introduction of community policing.

He advised the new Commissioner of Police to adopt the style in order to strengthen existing peace and harmony across the state.

He promised logistics support for the new commissioner in order to make the state safer for its citizens and investors.

“No development can be recorded in an unsafe environment. So, as a responsible and responsive government, we are committed to making the state a haven for investors,” Ahmed added.

Earlier in his remark, the new Commissioner of Police, Lawan Ado promised to do his best to maintain peace, law and order in the state.

“Kwara State is a state of harmony. I intend to work hard towards sustaining the harmonious environment,” Ado promised.