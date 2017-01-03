Gov. Ahmed Seeks People’s Support to Uplift Kwara

GOV. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara has urged the people of the state to support him in taking the state to greater heights in the New Year.

The governor made the plea on Sunday in his New Year message to the people of the state.

Ahmed, in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant (Media and Communications), Dr Muideen Akorede, wished all citizens of the state a joyous and prosperous New Year.

He prayed for fulfilled hopes and expectations with greater accomplishments in the New Year.

Ahmed also called on the people to pray for continued peace in the state and the country as a whole.

He urged the people of the state to join him in rededicating themselves to achieving collective aspirations for a better state.

Ahmed, therefore, restated his commitment to elevating the state and the people by provide more dividends of democracy.

He commended residents of Kwara for their resilience and appreciated their support for his administration, in spite of the challenges faced by individuals and families in 2016.

Ahmed acknowledged the difficulties experienced in 2016 and expressed optimism that the challenges facing the state would soon end.

He pledged prompt service delivery to the people of the state and also gave an assurance that the ongoing infrastructure and other peoples’ oriented projects would be completed.

According to him, this will develop the state and uplift individuals, families and businesses in the state.

(NAN)