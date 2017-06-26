Gov. Ahmed to Help LG Councils With Paris Club Fund Share

THE Kwara State government has made known that it intends to use its share of the second tranche of the Paris Club refund to assist local government councils to offset part of their outstanding salary arrears and on critical infrastructure projects in the State.

This was disclosed by the Kwara State governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed on Saturday during the monthly meeting of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ilorin, the State capital.

Governor Ahmed said the State government is expected to receive another 25% of its claims as its share of the Paris club refunds.

He added that once the money is received, the government will apply it towardssalary arrears at the local governments and also fund infrastructure development.

Alhaji Ahmed noted that the government is committed to bridging the infrastructure deficit in the State in order to make it more attractive for investment and enhance the people’s welfare.

It will be recalled that the State government released the sum of N3.4bn to the local councils as their share of the first tranche received by the State.

  1. olarewaju y keke May 1, 2017 at 5:35 pm - Reply

    His excellency sir,a u sure this shall be implemented.if so kudos’

