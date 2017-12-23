Gov. Ahmed to Resolve Controversy Over Kwara Poly Fees—Aide

Posted on Dec 22 2017 - 10:00am by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
70
Related
fuel scarcity, queue for fuel in Nigeria, petrol scarcity

Fuel Scarcity May Persist Beyond Xmas as Gov Ahmed Inaugurates Committee

Fuel Scarcity, Fuel Scarcity in Nigeria, Fuel Scarcity in Kwara State, Fuel Scarcity in Ilorin, Fuel, Crude Oil, Flunctuating price of Oil in the World Market, Flunctuating Oil Price, Oil Market, OPEC, Kwara NEws, Kwaranews, kwaranews.com, latest Kwara News, Latest news from Kwara State, Ilorin, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria

Fuel Scarcity: “Tell Nigerians The Truth”-NUPENG Chairman

Map of Nasarawa State, Al-Makura, Alhaji Al-Makura of Nassarawa State, Nassarawa State, News from Nassarawa State, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News

Nasarawa : 20 NYSC Members Get Extension of Service For Alleged Misconduct

NSCDC, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps Logo, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Latest News from Kwara State, Kwara State News

NSCDC Seals 2 Filling Stations in Niger For Selling Above Pump Price

Yahaya Bello, Yahaya Bello, Prince Audu, Abubakar Audu, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Prince Abubakar Audu, Former Governor of Kogi State, Kogi State News,, Kogi, Kogi state logo, Kogi State, Kogi State Government, Kogi, Latest Kogi report, Kogi report, #Kogi, Kogi Oil Producing State, Oil Producing State in Nigeria, Capt. idris Wada, Kogi state logo, Kogi State, Kogi State Government, Kogi, Latest Kogi report, Kogi report, #Kogi, Kogi Oil Producing State, Oil Producing State in Nigeria, Capt. idris Wada, Kwara News, Kwara State News, Latest Kwara News, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria, Ilorin

Gov. Bello Presents 2018 Budget of N147.8bn to Kogi Assembly

GOV. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara says he is determined   to resolve the controversy surrounding the new  school fees regime released by the management of  Kwara State Polytechnic,  Ilorin.

The governor made this known in Ilorin on Thursday in a statement issued  by his Senior Special Assistant  on  Media and Communication, Dr Muyideen Akorede.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor  had on a radio programme on Tuesday  pledged to revisit the issue.

kwara poly, Kwara State Polythecnic, Ilorin Nigeria

Ahmed noted that in line with his determination to resolve the school fees controversy, a committee comprising members of the House of Assembly and officials of relevant ministries had  been set up.

The committee, he said,  would conduct a forensic investigation into the tuition fees and submit its report by Jan.  5, 2018.

The governor said this  was in response to the earlier resolution of the House of Assembly on the fees controversy.

He expressed optimism that the tuition fee would  be reviewed in a manner that would  satisfy students, parents and guardians as well as the institution’s capacity to run efficiently and in a sustainable manner.

The governor thanked the leadership and members of the House of Assembly for their interest in resolving the  fees controversy in an amicable and mutually acceptable manner.

He also  commended the house for its shared commitment to speedy passage of the 2018 budget in order to ensure a return to the January to December budgeting cycle.

NAN

Leave A Response