Gov Ahmed Urges Christians to Pray For Nigeria

Dec 25 2016
THE Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed has urged Christians to use this remarkable period of Chrismas to pray for divine guidance, favour and protection for the country.

He made this call in a Christmas message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba.

The Governor admonished Christians to imbibe the lessons of the birth of Jesus Christ by giving themselves to righteousness and allow the doctrines of the Holy Bible direct their course.

While wishing the Christians happy Christmas celebrations and blessings, Governor Ahmed assured Kwarans of his commitment to delivering more dividends of democracy through prompt service delivery of all on-going infrastructural development projects and other people-oriented programs across the State.

