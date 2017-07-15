Gov Ahmed Urges Traditional Rulers to Maintain Peace

GOVERNOR Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara has enjoined traditional rulers in the state to maintain peace and order in their domains.

The governor made the call on Wednesday when traditional rulers from Kwara South Senatorial District paid him a visit at the Government House, Ilorin.

Ahmed assured the traditional rulers that all differences on land disputes would be amicably resolved.

“ It is very critical to maintain peace and order for development to take place,’’ the governor said.

The traditional rulers were led by the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi.

The governor noted that the history of land disputes had always been continuous, urging that dialogue was essential in addressing contentious matters.

He condemned the act of using violence to settle land disputes, saying this remained a criminal act.

According to the governor, anybody found to be culpable in any act of violence will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

” We will continue to support our royal fathers in ensuring that they protect lives and property.

“ We will try to support you with all necessary logistics that will make it easy for you to carry out these activities of protecting lives and property and maintaining a very peaceful society for growth and development,” he said.

On the request for state intervention in the payment of local government salary arrears, the governor said the problem emanated from the federation allocation.

According to him, the issue requires the intervention of the National Assembly.

Earlier, Gbadamosi had called for the implementation of the recommendations of panels of enquiries into communal clashes arising from land disputes in the state.