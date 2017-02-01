Governor Ahmed Approves Appointment of Rector for IVTEC, Ajase-Ipo

THE Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has approved the appointment of Dr. Wendy Kay Daeges as the pioneer Rector of the International Vocational, Training and Entrepreneurship College (IVTEC), Ajase-Ipo. This is in keeping with the government’s pledge to commence operations at the college in the first quarter of 2017.

News of the approval was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Alhaji Musa Yeketi.

The statement also announced the appointment of Mr. Femi Josiah Olabisi as the College Registrar; Saadat Iqbal as IT System Manager; Mr. Olatunde Timothy Fadipe as Instructor and Head of Automative, and Mr. Tokunbo Femi Olayinka as Instructor and Head of Welding.

Others are Mr. Tajudeen Shina Agboola; Instructor and Head of Masonry & Carpentry, Mr. Immanuel Martin Nwafor; Instructor and Head of Electrical, and Babatunde Olayinka, Instructor and Head of Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning.

According to the commissioner, the new appointees are to resume this month, starting and with a one-week orientation programme.

The new Rector, Mrs. Wendy Daeges has over 20 years of senior management level experience in higher education spanning four countries: Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, United States and South Korea.

Daeges holds Bachelor of Science and Master Degrees in Interdisciplinary Studies from Oregon State University, and recently bagged her doctorate degree in Transformational Studies from California Institute of Integrated Studies, United States. Prior to her appointment, she served as the Executive Director of a Vocational College in Saudi Arabia.

IVTEC Registrar designate, Femi Olabisi had his first and second degrees from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife. Until his appointment, he was the Registrar of the College of Education, Ilemona, Kwara State. Olabisi was a facilitator/Instructor with National Open University of Nigeria and was also the Secretary to the Implementation and Planning Committee (IPC) for the proposed University of Offa, Kwara State.

Also, Mr. Saadat Iqbal, who will serve as the College’s IT System Manager is a seasoned IT professional and has worked with different higher educational institutions in Pakistan, where he provided his expertise in IT services, along with experience of teaching core Computer Science courses.