Governor Ahmed Directs Release of Q1 & Q2 Allocation to Kwara Institutions, May Change Non-Performing Heads

KWARA State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed today directed the immediate release of first and second quarter allocation to tertiary institutions in the State, with a charge that any institution head that fails to meet revenue targets resulting in salary arrears will be changed.

Governor Ahmed, who gave the directive today during a meeting with heads of government owned- tertiary institutions in the state, explained that the revenue projection for the schools has been included in the 2017 budget proposal, and formed the basis of agreed subventions.

He noted that the heads of schools in the State must intensify efforts to market their institutions, increase student numbers and enhance their internally generated revenue (IGR) to meet recurrent expenditure.

The governor said this will ensure that they meet their part of the projected revenue, while assuring that the State government will continue to meet its obligations to the institutions in terms of provisions of subventions and infrastructures.

Alhaji Ahmed, however, expressed confidence that the management of the institutions will meet their target and pledged the state government’s continued support.

The Governor said that Institutions will soon be restructured and made self-sustaining in view of current economic realities and global trends.

Continuing, Governor Ahmed disclosed that the government will soon set up a committee to assess the infrastructural needs of the institutions, which will be funded under the Kwara State Infrastructure Development Fund (IFK).