Governor Ahmed Seeks Urgent Action on Malaria, Promotes Religious Harmony

Jos, Plateau State, Jonah Jang, Governor of Plateau state

AS the World marks Malaria Day, the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has called for urgent action to eradicate malaria, one of the biggest public health challenges in Africa.
Governor Ahmed stated this on Tuesday when he received a delegation from the National Malaria Elimination Programme led by the Country Representative, Catholic Relief Services, Mrs. Rebecca Bassey at the Government House, Ilorin.
The Governor called on various stakeholders to sustain efforts in the area of advocacy and targeted with a view to checking the prevalence of malaria in Nigeria.
Kwara State Commissioner for Health, Sulaiman Atolagbe Alege, Country Representative, Catholic Relief Services, Rebecca Hallam Bassey, Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Head Integrated Vector Management, National Malaria Elimination Programme,Joel Akilah and State Co-ordinator, World Health Organization, Dr. Mustapha Katibi during a courtesy visit to the Governor at Government House

Kwara State Governor; Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed presenting state souvenir to Country Representative, Catholic Relief Services, Rebecca Hallam Bassey during a courtesy visit to the Governor at Government House

Governor Ahmed commended the Catholic Relief Services for supporting the elimination of malaria and assured that the government would support the distribution of Long Lasting Insecticide Nets across the state.
In her remarks, the Country Representative, Catholic Relief Services, Mrs. Rebecca Helen Bassey disclosed that 60 million long lasting insecticide nets would be distributed to 30 million Nigerians, including Kwarans.
Mrs. Bassey explained that about two million long lasting insecticide nets, amounting to N1.6bn would be distributed in Kwara State through mass campaign between July and August, this year.
Similarly, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed has advocated peaceful co-existence, tolerance and understanding among religious adherents for the growth and development of the state.
Governor Ahmed made the call today when he hosted members of the Local Organising Committee of Sheikh Ibrahim Niyyas Maolud celebration of Tarikatul Tijaniyyah worldwide led by a former Grand Kadi, Kwara State Shariah Court of Appeal, Justice Idris Haroon at the Government House, Ilorin.
He urged religious adherents to consolidate the harmonious relationship in the state.

