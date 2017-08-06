Green Climate Fund Withdrawal: Letter to President Trump 

Dear President Donald Trump,

Earlier in June this year, the news of the United State of America’s intention to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement, an international agreement written in 2015 to cut global greenhouse gas emissions became viral.

Just on Friday, 4th of August, what made the headlines of major news tabloids was your official notice to the United Nations to withdraw from the climate deal “as soon as it is eligible to do so.”

First of, the reality is that under the terms of the Paris deal, no country can formally announce its intention to pull out until November 4, 2019, the three-year anniversary of when the deal was struck, meaning that the earliest the U.S. can actually leave the Paris deal is 4 November, 2020. Therefore, your notification can be said to be just ceremonial.

The State Department in its press release noted that “the United States supports a balanced approach to climate policy that lowers emissions while promoting economic growth and ensuring energy security” but this your planned withdrawal is proving otherwise. It is an obvious fact that the US is a major contributor to this GreenClimate Fund.

All around the globe, greenhouse gases are been pumped into the atmosphere in ever increasing quantities since the industrial revolution.

Mr President, some countries in the developed world are, of course, responsible for the bulk of this. Since 1850, the US and the European Union nations have been responsible for more than 50% of the world’s carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

Fortunately, most Americans are wealthy enough to protect themselves from the surge that climate change has to offer. This is, however, not the case in the world’s poorest countries. The deeply unfair consequence of climate change is that those who have done least to cause it are the most affected.

In the last decade, counties like Honduras, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Bangladesh, Thailand and those on the Horn of Africa like Ethiopia, Djibouti, Eritrea and Somalia are bearing the brunt of flooding, storms, and droughts as they have fewer defenses and emergency resources putting their economies at risk from extreme weather.

Nigeria, where I come from, is not left out of the surge of the raise in sea level due to climate change as flood has ravaged and is still destroying many communities in different parts of the country, which have led to loss of hundreds of lives and property worth millions of naira. As a result, many have been rendered homeless -turning them to climate refugees.

As I watch stories of the floods reported on television stations, with the most recent in the economic hub of the country, Lagos State, I cringe in my seat wondering what can be done to combat this environmental hazard. Also, deadly air pollution has killed or sickened thousands.

Therefore, to say this is an inappropriate or insensitive time to stop climate funding to reduce greenhouse gases in the ecosystem in prone areas is unfortunate and dangerous.

Mr President, I believe the question the United States should be asking as a leader of nations is “How do we rationalize making investments to prevent future threats to nations when so many investments need to be made to curb climatic threats?”

Many scientists and policymakers agree that large financial inflows from richer to poorer countries will be necessary to reach an agreement on reducing greenhouse-gas emissions enough to keep global warming below 2 °C.

It’s a known fact that most of US manufacturing occurs in China and the reason why America’s air and water have become as clean as they are toady is because some visionary Democrats and Republicans (with the support of a burgeoning environmental movement) worked together in the 1970s to pass the Clean Air and Water acts, highlights of American legislative history. Though cleaning up air and water pollution remains an ongoing challenge, but at least there are legislative benchmarks for guidance and enforcement.

And this brings me to this question, who should pay more?

Though China belts out more carbon dioxide than the United States, and the gap between the two is expected to grow so the US can’t definitely withdraw from being responsible to other nations of the world.

A survey conducted by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC) and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research ten months ago offers some insight regarding the extent to which Americans consider climate change a legitimate threat and how much they are willing to pay for government policies that would respond to the phenomena. The inquiry found that 65% of Americans think climate change is a problem that the government needs to address as published on www.usatoday.com.

Though the findings are consistent with previous polls on the topic, but what is different here is Americans’ willingness to reach into their own pockets to help keep temperatures from rising to dangerous levels. The survey indicated more public support for paying for climate policies such as a carbon tax, a cap-and-trade plan or other regulation.

It is highly imperative for the US to help environmental hazard prone countries worldwide through the Green Climate Fund fight changes in the climate which is not peculiar to a certain region or country but a global issue which requires all hands on deck.

An ancient Indian proverb says “we did not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrowed it from our children” and in order to preserve the earth that is already degrading for the generations coming after, the US has a part to play.

Natural habitats are destroyed as a result of rise in temperature. I could remember as a child, I saw ducks walk the streets, in fact they were such a beauty to behold especially the ducklings. But in the last ten years, these beautiful birds are only seen in few places.

Possibly they have gone into extinction and the present generation only gets to see them in text books. Am afraid these birds are going into extinction as a result of a change in their natural habitats. Drought is taking over and ducks are referred to as Waterfowl as they thrive in a pond or body of water large enough for them to swim in or at least submerge their head and shake water over their bodies. This can be said for other species too of both plant and animals.

In Ethiopia for instance, a large number of women and children find it difficult to cope with Climate changes, they are forced to be separated from their husbands with their children. Little wonder, statistics offered by the United Nations in 2015 shows that 10% of refugees from the horn of Africa today are basically climate refugees.

Ethiopia ranks 10th in the list of countries most at risk from climate change in 2014, according to the Climate Change Vulnerability Index, prepared by Maplecroft. The low-level of development and dependence on agriculture are the main reasons for this vulnerability. Consequently, Ethiopian wildlife and farmlands are also affected by environmental degradation and harsh climate.

Yes, I completely agree that there is a need for a complete revolution in our attitude globally towards the environment as most of the changes in climate are caused by human.

So if the US reason for withdrawing is because it is costing America a lot of money yet the burden of the fund is not only on your deveoped country. Yes you expressed your openness to “re-engage in the Paris Agreement if the US can identify terms that are more favourable to it, its businesses, its workers, its people, and its taxpayers,” but in the actual sense, the Green Climate Fund is meant to be filled by nations already wealthy to fund developing economies. This will empower citizens of these nations rise into the middle class without making global warming any worse.

President Trump, wealthy country like the US should not dodge an obligation set out in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change because the reality remains that from this changing climatic conditions, no nation is immune. There is no us and them when it comes to air, land or water and the reality is that these global basic elements of survival are all approaching their limits. The challenges of climate change will weigh heavily on every country around the world in the coming decades, including the United States.

America is the preeminent world of power. It got rich first with the rest of the industrial nations and caused a big load of environmental trouble for the entire world. You have to continue to pay for the problems you’ve caused. The Green Climate Fund is the bitter pill that will make all nations of the world healthier.

Yours faithfully,

Eyitayo A. Oyelowo,

Journalist and Climate Justice Advocate,

Nigeria.