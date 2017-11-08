Gunmen Abducts Mike Omotosho’s Mother in Ilorin

THE mother of the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Dr. Mike Omotosho, has been kidnapped by four unknown gunmen

According to Naij.com, the 71-year-old woman, Mrs Elizabeth Omotosho, was kidnapped at her family house, at No 23, Lobalade Street, Tanke, Ilorin, Kwara State, between 7pm and 8pm on Sunday.

The Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the abduction of woman.

Okasanmi said the State Police command had started the process of her rescue, while it had also launched an investigation into the matter.

He advised the residents of the state not to panic, adding that there was no cause for alarm.