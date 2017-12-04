Gunmen Kill 2 Policemen in Nasarawa State

Posted on Dec 4 2017 - 6:56pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
Categorized as
14
Related
Kogi state logo, Kogi State, Kogi State Government, Kogi, Latest Kogi report, Kogi report, #Kogi, Kogi Oil Producing State, Oil Producing State in Nigeria, Capt. idris Wada

Kogi, Niger Govts Vow to Check Violent Extremism Through Employment

Unilorin, Unilorin, University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Nigeria, University Education in Nigeria

N23bn Allowance: UNILORIN ASUU Accuses Education Ministry of Sidelining

NANNM, Nurses, Nursing Schools, Nursing Science, Nursing, Ilorin Nursing School,

Nurses Decry Dearth of Competent Personnel in Hospitals

Nigeria Police Force, Police Force, Nigeria

How Instagram Friend Drugged, Had Sex And Took my Nude Pictures – Unilorin Student

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed casts his vote, Ahmed Abdulfatah, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed AutobiographyGov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Prince Azu Nwandu, INEC Nigeria, Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara APC governor ship primaries, Senator Sunday Suleiman Ajibola, Ajibola, S.S. Ajibola, Kwara State Gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples' Democratic Party, PDP, Kwara PDP, All progressive Congress, APC,

Gov Ahmed Mourns Late Chief Adesoye

THE Police Command  in Nasarawa State on Monday said two of its officers were killed by gunmen along the Akwanga -Keffi federal highway.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Kennedy Idirisu, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia.

According to Idrisu, the policemen were stationed at Kubere village, some few kilometers away from Gudi, along the Akwanga-Keffi highway, when the gunmen attacked them from the bush, killing two of them.

He said the command had deployed officers from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and the mobile police detachment alongside the vigilance group to comb the forest for the suspected assassins.

gunmen, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Kwara State News, Latest News form Kwara State Nigeria

He said the spot had been identified as a flashpoint for kidnapping and other nefarious crimes, hence the decision by the command to station its officers in the area.

The police spokesman said the command would not be deterred by the sad incident in its resolve to perform its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property.

“The hoodlums, by this act, wanted to dampen the morale of the Police as we approach the Yuletide so that they can have their way.

“However, the command remains resolute and determined to tackle crime head-on as the state Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Uba-Kura, has ordered the deployment of more officers and men to identified flash points across the state,” he said.

Idirisu appealed to members of the public to always provide the security agencies with useful information that would help in curbing crime and criminality in the state.

He said that crime fighting was a collective responsibility, and not for security agencies alone.

NAN

Leave A Response