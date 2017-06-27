Hajj 2017: Kwara to Ban Pilgrims From Carrying Kolanut

THE Kwara Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board on Saturday banned intending Pilgrims from the state from carrying Kolanuts and other prohibited drugs to Saudi Arabia during the 2017 Hajj exercise.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Mohammed Tunde-Jimoh, gave the order at Gbugbu in Edu Local Government Area (LGA) during an enlightenment programme for 2017 intending pilgris from Edu, Patigi and Moro LGAs.

The Executive Secretary said the Saudi authority had already banned the carrying of Kolanuts to the holy land and warned intending pilgrims not to violate the order.

He said the board was collaborating with the NDLEA and other relevant agencies to fish out pilgrims who travelled with Kolanuts or other illicit drugs.

A total of 2,168, including 20 officials, are expected to perform the Hajj from Kwara.

