Harmony Holdings is Solely Owned by KWSG-Daramola

THE Group Managing Director Tope Daramola has again clarified that the company is fully owned by the Kwara State government.

He stated this today while appearing before the State House of Assembly Ad- hoc committee on the operations of the company.

“Harmony Holdings is one hundred per cent owned by the Kwara State Government, no individual or directors of the company have a single share’,he said.

The GMD further stated that the company is being managed in trust for the collective interest of Kwarans and to enhance its economic sustainability.

A member of the committee representing Omupo State Constituency Honourable Moshood Bakare asked why the Ilorin Aviation college and Harmony Advanced Diagnostic Center were not under the management of Harmony Holdings.

Daramola revealed that the Kwara State Government had explained that it was still investing in the two establishments.

The GMD noted that Harmony Holdings was set up to shift from the Public Service structure were no profit was made to government coffers after investment.

Earlier,the company Secretary for Harmony Holdings Limited Femi Oyetunji had raised a point of order, requesting the committee to summon a member Honourable Adamu Usman who had claimed that he was given a free plot of land while at Kwara Express.

Oyetunji insisted it was important for Honourable Adamu to come and show proof as Harmony Holdings Limited does not have any record of any plot of land belonging to Honourable Adamu.

The committee however promised to bring Honourable Adam before the end of its assignment

The committee which is on a three day sitting and is headed by House Leader Honourable Hassan Oyeleke (Offa) later adjourned till tomorrow