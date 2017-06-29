Housewife, 33, Offers N120, 000 Bride Price to Quit 5-year-old Barren Marriage

A housewife, 33-year-old Seliat Abeeb, on Thursday in Omu-Aran, Kwara, offered to pay the bride price of N120, 000 demanded by her husband as a condition for dissolving their five-year-old barren marriage.

Seliat, who lives at Ago Olushola area in Otun, had on June 14 approached an Omu-Aran Area Court, seeking the dissolution of her marriage to Abeeb.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the money represents her bride price and other expenses incurred on Seliat as claimed by Abeeb while their union lasted.

Seliat had in her petition told the court that she was no longer interested in the union that had yet to produce any child.

“I was forced to marry him against my will. I know quite well that my husband had spent some money on me.

“I am ready to pay the N120, 000 he demanded as condition for my release. He cannot use the huge amount to deter me from leaving.

“I am no longer interested in the union,” the estranged wife told the court.

Abeeb had earlier pleaded with the court to assist in reconciling him with his wife, a move Seliat vehemently resisted.

He, however, demanded N120, 000 as a precondition for her release.

“Since she is bent on leaving and having spent so much on her and her family, she should pay the stated amount to secure her release,” Abeeb insisted.

The judge, Mr Abolade Banigbe, in his ruling, said the court did its best to pacify Seliat but to no avail.

“We have no option than to dissolve the union.

“The case was earlier adjourned for settlement among the parties, but with the turn of event, the court has no option than to

dissolve the marriage.

“I have tried my best in this circumstance to see that the couple remain one, but the woman stood her grounds.

““he union between them cease to exist from now,” Banigbe declared.

Banigbe, however, awarded the sum of N50, 000 to be paid to Abeeb as against the N120, 000 he demanded.

NAN