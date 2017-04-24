How Faulty Car Exposed Suspected Human Parts Dealer in Ilorin

Posted on Apr 24 2017 - 1:41pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
Categorized as
20
Related
ABS, ABS FC, Kwara United FC Kwara United Football Club, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club, ABS, Afonja Warriors

ABS Releases 6 Players as Team Embark on Break

JAMB, Joint Admission And Matriculation Board, JAMB, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Kwara State News, Ilorin, Kwara, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria

JAMB Arrests Persons Over Illegal Sale of UTME Forms in Kwara, Other States

Quintuplets, Couple who gave birth to Quintuplets, Nigeria, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Kwara State, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria, University of Ilorin,

UNILORIN Graduate Father of Quintuplets, Gets House, Job From HoS

kwara united football club, kwara united, Tunde Abdulrahman, kwara united Oladunjoye, Kwara United FC Kwara United Football Club, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club, ABS, Afonja Warriors, Adeshina Gata, Ibrahim Gata,

Kwara United Beat Kaduna United, Remain on Course For NPFL Return

National Association of Polytechnic Students, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Ilorin

Frequent Strikes, Threat to Functional Education- KWASU Lecturer

IN Adewole area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at the weekend, a young man, suspected to be a dealer in human parts, was beaten comatose by a mob.

It was the timely arrival of police officers from Adewole Police Division that prevented the suspect from being lynched.

The mob reacted when some passers-by perceived an offensive smell from his car. They searched it and found human parts. The car was promptly set ablaze before they pounced on the suspect.

Vanguard reliably gathered that luck ran out of the suspect when his Toyota car developed a fault, forcing him to stop to check the engine.

It was while trying to fix the car that passers-by perceived an offensive odour, raised the alarm and a mob then gathered.

The human parts— one leg, two arms and a skull— were found inside a black nylon bag in the boot of the car.

Contacted, the Police Commissioner in Kwara State, Mr. Olusola Amore, confirmed the incident.

He said: “It is true that a man was caught with human parts today (yesterday). He was beaten at Kudimoh area of Adewole.”

“We arrested him so that we can find other people connected with that business of human parts. The case is now at Adewole, but the State CID will take over.”

Source

Leave A Response