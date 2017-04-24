How Faulty Car Exposed Suspected Human Parts Dealer in Ilorin

IN Adewole area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at the weekend, a young man, suspected to be a dealer in human parts, was beaten comatose by a mob.

It was the timely arrival of police officers from Adewole Police Division that prevented the suspect from being lynched.

The mob reacted when some passers-by perceived an offensive smell from his car. They searched it and found human parts. The car was promptly set ablaze before they pounced on the suspect.

Vanguard reliably gathered that luck ran out of the suspect when his Toyota car developed a fault, forcing him to stop to check the engine.

It was while trying to fix the car that passers-by perceived an offensive odour, raised the alarm and a mob then gathered.

The human parts— one leg, two arms and a skull— were found inside a black nylon bag in the boot of the car.

Contacted, the Police Commissioner in Kwara State, Mr. Olusola Amore, confirmed the incident.

He said: “It is true that a man was caught with human parts today (yesterday). He was beaten at Kudimoh area of Adewole.”

“We arrested him so that we can find other people connected with that business of human parts. The case is now at Adewole, but the State CID will take over.”

