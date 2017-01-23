How We Receive Federal Allocation: KWSG

THE Kwara State government says monthly allocations from the Federal Government are usually received in instalments.

In a statement issued via its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/Kwaragovt) on Saturday, the State government explained that due to the FG’s financial arrangements, elements of monthly allocations are released in phases over a period of two weeks after the FAAC meeting.

Providing further clarification, the government stressed that statutory allocation, Value Added Tax (VAT), exchange gain difference, excess Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) and other payments are received at separate intervals.

It noted that this instalment receipt is responsible for the occasional delay in the payment of overheads and subventions to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the State, adding that this also affects federal allocation to local councils in the State.

The government, however, said that despite this situation, it has ensured regular payment to all categories of State workers and will strive to maintain that in the new year.