Hunter Shoots Self to Death in Kwara

A middle-aged farmer in Idera community in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State has reportedly committed suicide at the weekend.

The farmer, aged 45 and said to be a hunter, reportedly committed the act by using his own gun, inserting the mouth-edge of the gun in his mouth and pulling the trigger to blow himself off.

According to The Nigerian Tribune, the act of the man who was said to hail from Oreke community in the same local government but resident in Idera was said to have left people of the two communities in bewilderment since it happened on Saturday as they could not yet fathom reasons he resorted to taking his own life.

The incident was said to have been reported to the police in the area by one of the children of the deceased.

Spokesman of Kwara state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, however, said he was yet to be briefed about the development.

The incident took place about five days after another suspected suicide took place in Ilorin when a lifeless body of a miner who had been complaining of hardship was found in his apartment alongside a suicide note he reportedly dropped.