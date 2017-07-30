Husband of Four Wives Dies While Having Sex With Mistress in Ilorin

A middle-aged man, identified simply as Atere, has reportedly died after a sex romp with his mistress.

Our correspondent in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, gathered on Wednesday that Atere, who had four wives, lived at the Upper Gaa-Odota area of Ilorin.

The incident was said to have happened at a hotel in the area.

It was learnt that Atere had just returned to Ilorin after visiting one of his wives in Iseyin, Oyo State.

Sources said Atere took the mistress out and later lodged in the hotel.

“Some minutes after, the mistress came out of the room and left the hotel. It was when Atere did not come out of his room that other lodgers and the hotel workers became suspicious,” one of the sources added.

They were said to have stormed the room only to meet the naked lifeless body of Atere.

They were said to have reported the incident at the Adewole Police Station.

The Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ajayi Okesanmi, confirmed that he got a report that a man died in a hotel.

He said he had yet to get details of how the man died, adding that investigation into the matter had commenced.