ICPC Arraigns Dropped Board Nominee in Court

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have charged a former Chairman of the Governing Council of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Dr Saadu Ayinla Alanamu, to court for allegedly collecting a bribe from a contractor.

According to a statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, a copy of which was made available to Tribune Online, on Monday, Alanamu was facing an eight-count charge before Justice Mahmud Abdul Gafar of the Kwara State High Court 7, Ilorin, along with the Chief Executive Director of Namylas Nigeria Limited, Salman Sulaiman.

Chairman of the Kwara State Polytechnic Tenders Board, of collecting N5 million bribes from a contractor, Salman Sulaiman as a kickback for the award of a contract.

“Counsel to ICPC, Sunny Ezeana, told the court that Dr Alanamu received the bribe money through his First Bank account on 11th February 2015 from Namylas Nig. Ltd, a company owned by Sulaiman who is also his friend.

“The court heard that Alanamu ensured that the contract for the construction and furnishing of an auditorium in Kwara State Polytechnic, at the cost of N182, 369, 625.00, was awarded to Namylas Nig. Ltd, even when it was found that the company was not qualified to execute the contract”, the statement added.

ICPC’s investigation into the petition had revealed strong evidence of collusion, bid rigging and corrupt practices against Namylas Ltd in the bid process; and that the company used falsified, forged and doctored PENCOM Compliance Certificate, Tax Clearance Certificate and ITF Certificate of Compliance to submit its bid during the bidding process.

Sulaiman on his part, according to the statement, was accused of bribing a government official when he paid N5 million through a Guarantee Trust Bank account to Alanamu, as a reward for the award of contract to his company, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 9(1) (a) and punishable under Section 9(1) (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

“Their offences are also in violation of Sections 8 (1) (a), 10(a) (i), 18 (b), 19 and 22(1) (a) (i) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under the aforementioned sections.

“The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to them.

The trial judge, Justice Abdul Gafar then granted them bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum each; and that one of the sureties for each of them must have a landed property in Ilorin.

“The matter was then adjourned to 12th October 2017 for a pre-trial hearing in line with Section 3 of the Kwara State High Court Practice Direction, 2013, after which a new date for trial would be set” it stated.

