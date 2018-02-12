IEDPU Hails Traditional Rulers Roles in Security

THE National President of Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressives Union (IEDPU) Ambassador Sheik Uthman AbdulAzeez says the traditional institution has a great role to play in reducing security challenges in any society.

Ambassador AbdulAzeez who expressed this view in Ilorin , the Kwara State capital while featuring on a Radio Kwara personality interview programme, Playing Host commended Magajis and Alanguas in the Ilorin Emirate for their efforts at tackling crimes and criminality in the emirate.

The IEDPU president lamented that the rate at which the youth involve in smoking of Indian Hemp and other drugs was becoming too alarming and called for all hands to be on deck to check the vices.

According to him , the union , the various security operatives and the state house of assembly are in partnership to reduce various acts of criminality and ritual killings which he described as very ailing to the Ilorin Emirate.

Ambassador AbdulAzeez observed that other major challenges facing the emirate is poverty and lack of disunity among the citizens and said the union is doing everything possible to to address this issues.

He therefore appealed to wealthy indigenes and other critical stakeholders of the emirate to come home and invest and enjoined the state government to continue to create conducive environment for investment to strive.

The former diplomat who had served as Nigerian Ambassador to China disclosed that on yearly basis , the IEDPU commits about five million Naira on scholarship for emirate students at various institutions across the country .

Ambassador AbdulAzeez called on the Senate President, Doctor Bukola Saraki to use his position to further enhance and improve the living standard of the people through more employment opportunities, provision of portable water, good road network and establishment of vibrant industries.

The former diplomat described leadership as the major problem confronting the nation despite her economic potentials and appealed to Nigerian leaders to emulate countries like China who came from behind to now be the second economically buoyant economy in the world.

The IEDPU president said the union has over one hundred and thirty branches all over the world and enjoined them to be good ambassadors of the Ilorin Emirate.