IEDPU New Exco Promises Rapid Devt in Ilorin

THE newly elected president of the umbrella body of all the socio-cultural organisations in the Ilorin emirate the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), Ambassador Abdulazeez Uthman, has said that the new administration would be development-driven.

Uthman, who spoke in Ilorin, Kwara State, after the inauguration of the new executives of the union, said that Ilorin needed development and expansion of it’s infrastructure as it grows daily.

He said his team would work together with all stakeholders, including government at all levels, in their avowed determination to attract development to Ilorin emirate.

While pledging to be fair to everybody in the discharge of his duties, Uthman said effective service delivery, financial prudence, transparency and accountability would be the hallmark of his administration.

The IEDPU president added, “We shall at all times follow due process, and laid -down rules and regulations in running the affairs of our great union.

“We shall make deliberate efforts to unite our people and carry everyone along in our efforts to attract the desired development to our emirate.

We shall also do everything humanly possible to safeguard the much- cherished peace and harmony which Ilorin is known for, and as well ensure that Ilorin continues to be relevant on the national scene.”

Uthman praised his predecessor, Alhaj Abdulhamid Adi, and his team for taking IEDPU to an enviable height, and promised to build upon his legacies.

In a brief remark, the outgone IEDPU president, Adi thanked God that the convention that brought in the new executives was peaceful and advised the new excecutives to manage the resources of the union well.

The oath of office was administered on the new executives by Barrister Abdul Oba.