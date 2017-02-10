IIechukwu Predicts Tough Tie at ABS

MOUNTAIN of Fire Miracles Ministries (MFM) FC head coach, Fidelis IIechukwu has predicted a difficult match at top-flight newcomers Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC.

The Olukoya Boys are guests of the Bukola Boys in Thursday’s Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 7 clash at the Kwara State Stadium in IIorin.

IIechukwu said his side will want to consolidate the hard fought away win at Southwest neighbours, Sunshine Stars.

“ABS FC are good and young side with a quality coach, same as ours, so the encounter is going to be truly tough for both sides.

“Already we have it at the back of our minds that there is no cheap match in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

“So we are damn prepared to challenge for the whole three points at stake against ABS FC.

“The encounter is certain to provide a 50/50 opportunity for both sides to earn the whole points and we are quite hopeful the wind will swing in our favour.

“ABS FC are most likely to play under pressure to please their teeming supporters and we will work to catch them off guard.

“We had a good game at Sunshine Stars. Coming into this game our sincerest hope is to consolidate on the away win at the Akure outfit.

“We will try our very best to avoid defeat at ABS FC,” said IIechukwu to supersport.com.

The Lagos outfit are second on the top-flight log on 13 points from six matches in the ongoing elite league.

