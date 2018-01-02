Ijakadi Festival to be Included in National Calendar

Posted on Jan 2 2018 - 9:50am by Independent Kwaran
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
63
Tagged as
Related
PDP logo, Peoples' Democratic Party

Ahead 2019 Elections, Kwara PDP Gets Sponsor From U.S.

buhari presents 2017 budgets, Buhari, President Muhammadu Buhari, Buhari, Ahmed Abdulfatah, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed AutobiographyGov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Prince Azu Nwandu, INEC Nigeria, Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara APC governor ship primaries,M Buhari, Ibikunle Amosun, General Muhammadu Buhari, APC, GMB, Muhammadu Buhari's profile, Muhammadu Buhari's Assets, Muhammadu Buhari's

Full Text of President Buhari’s New Year Speech

violence, violent, Violence, Violence among Youths in Nigeria, Election Violence, 2015 General Election

Youths Attack Worshipers on New Year Eve

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed casts his vote, Ahmed Abdulfatah, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed AutobiographyGov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Prince Azu Nwandu, INEC Nigeria, Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara APC governor ship primaries, Senator Sunday Suleiman Ajibola, Ajibola, S.S. Ajibola, Kwara State Gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples' Democratic Party, PDP, Kwara PDP, All progressive Congress, APC,

Gov Ahmed Condemns Attack on Worshipers on New year Eve

CP, Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Police, The Nigeria Police Force, The Police Force in Nigeria, The Nigeria Police, Kwara News, Kwara State News, Latest Kwara News

Kwara CP Seeks Partnership With Traditional Rulers Over Security

MINISTER of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says the Ijakadi festival in Offa, Kwara state will be included in the national festival calendar in 2018.

In the report culled from Today. ng, an online tabloid, the minister said this at the grand finale of the 2017 celebration of Ijakadi (traditional wrestling) festival in Offa near Ilorin in Kwara.

Mohammed who was a guest of honour at the event said Ijakadi festival had come to stay and grown from strength to strength in celebration of rich Offa culture.

He said the significance of the festival was not just about the history of the people, rather a celebration of the virtues of “equity, justice and wisdom”.

The minister said the festival also showcased the affinity between the Offa and Ile-Ife, and how Moremi Ajasoro, the daughter of Offa rescued the Ife Kingdom from the ‘Igbo’ marauder.

“The festival is significant to our culture because it tells us that we are people with very rich cultural background and strong morals.

“What we have come here to celebrate is history that dated back to 14th century. “We have an MoU with the British Council through which every year, we train festival managers all over the country.

“I want to assure you that the Ijakadi festival will benefit from this training. “This kind of festival is one of the reasons why this government has placed so much emphasis on our culture being encouraged and we are going to put Offa in the world map.”

The minister said that the government would assist to put the festival on the world records to attract people from across the globe.

Leave A Response