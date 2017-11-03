Ilorin Businessman in Court Over Forgery of Sokoto Govt Documents

AN Ilorin based businessman, Joseph Oyejuwon was yesterday arraigned before an Ilorin Magistrate Court for allegedly forging the Sokoto state government’s contract document and issuing of dud cheque.

The accused was arraigned a-three count charge of forgery, issuance of dud cheque and obtaining property by false pretense.

Oyejuwon, who is the chairman of Protocol Kleaning Service Nig Ltd was said to have committed the offence sometimes in October 2015.

The Police Prosecutor, James Oladosu, said the complainant, Ezekiel Adegoke, on May 25, 2017 reported the matter to the police through a letter of complaint.

The prosecutor told the court that the accused approached his financial institution for credit facility of N2.5 million for the

purpose of financing a contract of supplying 8 units of transformers to Sokoto state ministry of finance.

He said the complainant granted the credit facility to the accused person upon the presentation of the purported letter of award of the contract to him.

The complainant stated further that when the credit facility was due for repayment, the Stanbic IBTC Bank, Fidelity Bank and FCMB cheques issued to him by the accused were found to be dud cheques at the

various banks,” the prosecutor said.

Oladosu told the court that upon investigation, the police discovered that the document the accused gave the complainant was fake and forged.

He said police investigation also revealed that the said document for the award of the contract presented by the accused to obtain the credit facility did not emanate from the ministry.

He said that the offences were contrary to Sections 364, 366 of the Penal Code Law and Section 1 (I) (b) (i) of the Dishonoured Cheque (offence) Act LFN 2004.

The offence, he said also contravened Section 1 (I) (C) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and other related offences Act 2006.

Magistrate Nurudeen Adeyanju admitted the accused person to bail with three credible sureties.

Adeyanju added that one of the sureties must be a top civil servant in Kwara on level 16, while the second one should be a land owner in Ilorin with Right of Occupancy (R of O) and the third surety must have N1m in his bank account.

The case was then adjourned to the 16th of this month for mention.

