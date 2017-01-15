Ilorin CAN Applauds FRC’s Scribe Sack, Dissolution of Board

THE Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Ilorin Chapter, Prof. Timothy Opoola, has applauded the sack of the Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council, Jim Obazee, by the Federal Government.

Popoola, in a statement on Thursday, said the dissolution of the board and the sack of its scribe was commendable as “the church is not a company where the leader could just be replaced”.

Popoola said: “The church is not where you can just put somebody because he is capable. It is a ministry where God appoints people.

“Nobody can put anyone there or assume position himself without God’s backing.

“So you cannot say someone placed by God to preside over a church should spend a specific term and leave.

“Also, for a spiritual position, when leaving, nobody can name his replacement; the person will fail if it is not God.

“So, I applaud President Buhari for recognising this and his action will bring peace into the mind of many agitated leaders of the church.”

President Buhari on Monday announced the dismissal of Obazee who had earlier effected the Corporate Governance Code.

The code prohibits leaders of non-profit organisations including churches from being in office for more than 20 years.

The regulation reportedly forced the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye to announce his retirement on Saturday.

