Ilorin West LG Launches Maternal, Child Health Care Programme

Posted on Feb 2 2017
THE Ilorin West Local Government of Kwara on Wednesday launched a maternal and child health programme to boost health care delivery in the area.

Alhaji Abdul-hameed Alli, Chairman Transition Implementation Committee of the council, launched the one-week programme at the Oko-Erin Health Centre, Ilorin.

Alli said the council had procured enough drugs to be distributed to patients.

Ilorin West Local Government, Kwara State Nigeria

He said that the drugs were part of the dividends of democracy being enjoyed by the people of the area.

He said the programme would ensure healthy living among children and women in the area.

“The objective is to promote child and maternal health at the grassroots,’’ he said.

He assured the people of the area that the programme would cover all the wards of the local government.

According to the chairman, the programme will end on Feb. 5.

He advised beneficiaries of the programme to make good use of the drugs.

He also urged them to support the government by paying their tax regularly.

NAN

