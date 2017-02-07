Ilorin West LG to Establish Online TV

THE Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara on Tuesday announced its plan to establish an online television for the promotion of the activities of the council.

Mr Abdulhameed Alli, the Chairman of the Transitional Implementation Committee for the council made the announcement in Ilorin.

Alli led other members of the committee on a courtesy call to the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Alhaji Mahmud Ajeigbe.

He noted that the committee felt that the activities of the council needed to be known globally for public appraisal, hence the need to establish the online television.

According to him, the innovation is to make the staff and management of the council more productive being the local council that produced the Nigerian Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

The council boss asserted that his administration was working hard to boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to ensure more dividend of democracy for people of the council.

“When we came on board, recession has crippled the activities at the local government.

“But because we are determined to make change, we make judicious use of the little revenue we are generating,” he said.

Alli explained that the council would transform Oja Tuntun market, which is the council’s primary market to an ultra modern international market for more revenue generation.

He added that the council would also transform Ago market and inaugurate Ilorin West Transformation Foundation to carry out more developmental projects for the area.

The foundation for all these achievements, he said would be laid within the 100 days in office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Transitional Implementation Committee was inaugurated on Nov 3, 2016.

Responding, the Commissioner for Information and Communications said that the chairman had put in place a plan that would ensure the success of the project.

Ajeigbe described Alli as a capable man that would take the council to greater heights with his vision.

He pledged that the ministry would partner with the council in the area of adequate media coverage of their activities and give public orientation on its activities.

He described Ilorin West Local Government as the most populous council and the political base in the State.

