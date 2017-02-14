Ilorin West LGC Pledges to Offset 9 Months Salary Arrears of Protesting Casual Workers

Posted on Feb 13 2017 - 11:57am by Eyitayo
ALHAJI Abdulhameed Alli, the chairman, Transitional Implementation Committee for Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara on Saturday pledged to offset the nine months salary arrears  of casual workers.

Alli made the announcement in Ilorin while addressing the workers who  staged a peaceful protest to the house of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesters stormed Saraki’s residence in Ilorin on the day the Senate President was at home to grace the closing of the National Quranic Recitation Competition.

Ilorin West Local Government, Kwara State Nigeria

The council boss told the protesters that Saraki and Gov Abdulfatah Ahmed had waded into the matter, assuring that the backlog would be cleared before Friday.

The chairman blamed the situation on the dwindling allocation from the Federation Account, saying that such a development was worrisome.

Earlier, Mr Wasiu Alata, who led the protest had demanded the payment of their nine month salary backlog.

According to him, more than 600 of them are engaged by the council as street sweepers and casual workers.

Alata explained that they took the protest to the Senate President’s residence because he was the political leader of the state.

NAN

